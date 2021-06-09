Contact Us
Girl, 9, Drowns While Swimming In Hudson Valley Lake

Kathy Reakes
Sojourner Truth Ulster Landing Park where the girl drowned.
Sojourner Truth Ulster Landing Park where the girl drowned. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The body of a 9-year-old Hudson Valley girl has been recovered after she was reported missing while swimming in an area lake.

The incident took place in Ulster County.

The girl had been reported missing around 5:45 p.m., Monday, June 7 at Sojourner Truth Ulster Landing Park in the town of Ulster.

"Initial responding units immediately were directed to the water for a report of a 9-year-old female from Kingston who had been swimming with family members and had been swept under the water and had not surfaced," said Town of Ulster Police Chief Kyle S. Berardi.

Marine units, dive teams, and aviation continued to search for the girl into the night until the search was called off, due to darkness, the chief said.

On Tuesday, June 8, at 7 a.m., marine units, dive teams, and aviation with all available resources resumed the search. 

At 9:42 a.m., marine units and divers located the victim in the general vicinity of where she was reported missing, Berardi said.

The name of the girl is not be released out of respect for the family, he added.

The Kingston School District said on its homepage they "mourn the tragic loss" of one of their elementary school students. 

The district is offering counseling to any student, parent, or staff member. For help, call 845-943-3826.

