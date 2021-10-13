'Garbage': Gabby Petito's Mother Outraged By Laundrie Family Statement On Cause Of Death

Nicole Schmidt, the mother of Gabby Petito, was outraged over a comment by the family of Petito's missing boyfriend made just minutes after a coroner released the cause of her daughter's death

Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino issued the statement calling Petito’s death a tragedy but quickly added that Brian Laundrie, was only a person of interest in her death.

“While Brian Laundrie is currently charged with the unauthorized use of a debit card belonging to Gabby," Bertolino wrote, "Brian is only considered a person of interest in relation to Gabby Petito’s demise.

“At this time Brian is still missing and when he is located we will address the pending fraud charge against him.”

Shortly after hearing the statement, Petito's mother replied with her own text to News Channel 8, WFLA in Tampa: “His words are garbage. Keep talking,” she wrote in the text to the channel's J.B. Biunno.

The back-and-forth between the families came after Dr. Brent Blue, the Teton County Coroner in Wyoming, released the information that Petito's, cause of death was strangulation and the manner of her death was a homicide.

The coroner said an examination of the body shows Petito, age 22, was dead anywhere from three to four weeks before her body was discovered Sunday, Sept. 19.

Petito disappeared while on a cross-country trip with Laundrie, a fellow Long Island native, who himself is the subject of a nationwide manhunt since disappearing almost a month ago.

She last spoke with her parents on Tuesday, Aug. 17, and was reported missing by her mother on Saturday, Sept. 11 from Blue Point in Suffolk County on Long Island, after learning Laundrie, age 23, returned to Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 1 by himself.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.