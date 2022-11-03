Gabby Petito's Parents File Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Utah PD, Report Says

Gabby Petito's parents have filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit against a Utah police department that investigated a domestic incident between Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie two weeks before Laundrie killed her, according to a report from CNN.

The news outlet reported on Thursday, Nov. 3, that the Petito family's attorney James McConkie confirmed the lawsuit against the Moab City Police Department, which alleges that officers in the department failed to protect Petito when investigating a domestic disturbance involving the couple on Aug. 12, 2021.

"The purpose of this lawsuit is to honor Gabby’s legacy by demanding accountability and working toward systemic changes to protect victims of domestic abuse and violence and prevent such tragedies in the future,” CNN reported that McConkie said.

CNN reported that the City of Moab released a statement saying the Moab Police officers are not responsible for Petito's death and that the officers treated Petito with kindness and respect when they interacted with her.

Petito, a 22-year-old Long Island resident, went missing in late August of 2021 while traveling across the country in a van with 23-year-old Laundrie, and her remains were found in a Wyoming national park on Sept. 19, 2021.

Laundrie returned home to his parents' Florida home without Petito in early September, and he was named a person of interest in her disappearance. His remains were found on Oct. 20, 2021, in a Florida nature reserve.

It was later announced by the Laundrie family's attorney that Laundrie had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators also confirmed that they located a notebook containing written statements from Laundrie in which he confessed to killing Petito.

Read the full report from CNN here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.