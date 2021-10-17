Fugitive Fiancé's Parents Emerge From House To Remove Sign, Laundry Baskets Left By Protesters

Brian Laundrie's parents have removed a sign and laundry baskets left on their Florida property by protesters.

Laundrie, age 23, is a person of interest in the homicide of his fiancée, 22-year-old fellow Long Island native Gabby Petito, of Blue Point in Suffolk County.

Law enforcement has been searching for him since his parents reported on Friday, Sept. 17, that they hadn't seen their son in days.

According to a report from The Sun on Saturday, Oct. 16, Laundrie's father, Chris, removed a sign that someone left that read "What if it was Cassie?" -- a reference to his daughter.

Days earlier, WTVT Fox 13 in Tampa Bay also reported that his parents were seen removing laundry baskets left on the property by protesters.

In an interview with Dr. Phil, Petito's parents said they made multiple attempts to contact Laundrie's parents while they tried to locate their daughter, who disappeared during a cross-country road trip with Laundrie in August, and they received no response.

On Wednesday, Sept. 1, Laundrie returned by himself to his parents' home in Florida in Petito's van.

Nichole Schmidt, Petito's mother, said she only learned her daughter's van was in Florida the night of Saturday, Sept. 11, when she reported her daughter missing.

Petito's remains were found in a Wyoming national park on Sunday, Sept. 19.

The Teton County coroner said her death was caused by strangulation.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

