Fraud Alert: You Are Not Being Drafted, US Army Says

The U.S. Army is still the place where one can “be all that you can be,” but no draft is coming to the country, despite a string of fraudulent messages that have been sent out nationwide by scammers.

An alert was issued by the U.S. Army Recruiting Command this week warning of a series of fraudulent text messages that have been making the rounds informing some individuals that they’ve been selected for an upcoming military draft and will face fines or jail time if they don't comply.

The Army said that they’ve received multiple calls and emails in recent weeks regarding the fake messages, and they want to “ensure Americans understand these texts are false and were not initiated by this command or the U.S. Army.”

In one of the messages that were released by the Army, the fraudster states that “we tried contacting you through mail serval times and have had no response. You’ve been marked eligible and must come to the nearest branch for immediate departure to Iran.”

If the victim does not comply, the scammer threatens with a fine and jail time.

Army officials noted that the option to enact a nationwide draft is not made by the U.S. Army Recruiting Command, it is instead the task of the Selective Service System, which is outside the Department of Defense.

"The Selective Service System is conducting business as usual,” according to the organization. “In the event that a national emergency necessitates a draft, Congress and the President would need to pass official legislation to authorize a draft.”

The Army Recruiting Command noted that the draft has not been in effect since 1973 and the military remains an all-volunteer force. Registering for the Selective Service does not enlist a person into the military, though the Army is recruiting normally.

