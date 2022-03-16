Frantic 911 Calls Released After West Point Cadets Overdose At Spring Break

Two 911 calls recently released revealed the chaotic moments after four West Point cadets overdosed on cocaine tainted with fentanyl during spring break in Florida.

Two cadets reportedly remained hospitalized after the Thursday, March 10 incident, where four West Point students and one other person consumed the drugs, officials said.

“We took some coke and we are not getting some responses right now,” an unidentified person told an emergency dispatcher, according to audio obtained by the Daily Mail.

The nearly-five minute call begins with raised voices before the caller pleads, 'I'm sorry, I'm sorry."

As the dispatcher attempts to get more information from the caller, the person says: “People are passing out. Three people passed out because they drank a lot. Like a lot a lot."

The call eventually got disconnected and the person recalled 911 and told the dispatcher: “They did some coke and they’ve been drinking heavily for the last couple days and they’re …,” he said trailing off, the Daily Mail reported.

The female 911 dispatcher interrupts to ask: "What's the address sir, give me the address, sir."

After getting the address, the operator asks him to slow down and tell her exactly what happened, which is when the caller explains about the drugs, the Daily Voice said.

Seconds later, the caller informed the dispatcher that the paramedics had arrived at the Wilton Manors Airbnb where the group of spring breakers were staying, the Daily Mail said.

After being treated with Narcan, a drug used to treat opioid overdoses, five people were transported to an area hospital, where two of the West Point cadets were put on ventilators.

Officials declined to provide an update on the cadet's condition.

West Point officials said in a statement, they were "aware" of the incident in Florida involving its students.

"The U.S. Military Academy is aware of the situation involving West Point cadets, which occurred Thursday night in Wilton Manors, FL," a West Point spokesperson said in an email. "The incident is currently under investigation and no other details are available at this time."

