News

Foxwoods Plans To Open New Casino In Caribbean

Kristin Palpini
Foxwoods Casino
Foxwoods Casino Photo Credit: Foxwoods

Foxwoods has announced plans to open a new casino in the Caribbean.

On Tuesday, Jan. 26, the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and LionGrove announced the formation of a partnership to reopen the iconic El San Juan Casino as the Foxwoods El San Juan Casino in Puerto Rico, according to the tribe.

Foxwoods is one of the biggest casinos in the Northeast and is located on tribal land in Ledyard, Connecticut

San Juan is becoming a casino hotspot with large-scale gambling facilities including the Stellaris Casino, the San Juan Marriott Resort, and the Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino.

Developers are anticipating investing $12.5 million to renovate the 15,000-square-foot El San Juan Casino into a Foxwoods, which was first constructed in the 1960s. The casino is expected to create 360 new jobs.

In addition to the casino, the Foxwoods-LionGrove partnership will also reopen the Tropicoro entertainment venue.

The new Foxwoods casino will be located in the Fairmont El San Juan Hotel on Isla Verde Beach.

Because Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory, United States Americans don’t need a passport to travel there. 

