Four Confirmed Dead After Plane Crashes Into Building In CT

Police have confirmed that all four people aboard a small jet that crashed into a commercial building in Connecticut have died.

The Cessna citation 560X business jet crashed around 9:50 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 2, in Hartford County at Trumpf Inc., a manufacturer in Farmington.

The jet had just taken off from the Robertson Airport in Plainville, headed for Dare County Regional Airport in North Carolina, said the Federal Aviation Administration.

Farmington Police confirmed that all four, two pilots, and two passengers died during the crash.

Police said during a press conference the first officers on the scene reported a plane struck the building and was fully engulfed in flames.

The plane reportedly had trouble shortly after takeoff, according to witnesses. It then hit the ground and slid into the building.

Farmington police said there was evidence of some kind of mechanical failure.

Police officials reported that all Trumpf employees are accounted for and none were injured.

Governor Ned Lamont was headed to the scene Thursday afternoon.

The FAA along with Farmington Police and NTSB are investigating.

Officials expect to be processing the scene for the next several days.

