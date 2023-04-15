Found: Orange County Woman, Age 28, Had Been Missing Since July

A 28-year-old Hudson Valley woman who went missing nine-and-a-half months ago has been found.

Orange County resident Heather Callas, of Port Jervis, a mother of three who was reported missing Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, by her mother, had not been seen or heard from since Saturday, July 2.

Callas left voluntarily and was believed to have traveled to New York City, according to the Port Jervis Police Department.

On Friday, April 14, the Port Jervis PD announced Callas was located Thursday evening, April 13.

"She is safe and is no longer missing," the department said.

Further info, including where she was located, was not released.

This department initiated what it described as an "extensive investigation which involved our officers and detectives working multiple leads" in the following Orange County locations:

City of Port Jervis,

Town of Deerpark,

Town of Mamakating,

City of Middletown,

Town of Wallkill.

The investigation also included these locations outside Orange County:

Manhattan,

Brooklyn,

Dingman Township, Pennsylvania,

City of Allentown, Pennsylvania.

The Port Jervis PD worked the case in conjunction with the:

Orange County District Attorney's Office,

New York State Police Troop F Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Major Crimes Unit,

New York City Police Department,

City of Middletown Police Department,

Town of Wallkill Police Department,

Hope Alive 845,

City of Allentown Police Department.

"Our law enforcement and community partners were instrumental throughout this wide-ranging, long-term investigation," the Port Jervis PD said.

