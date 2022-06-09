Former 'Trump Tower City Center' In Hudson Valley Announces Name Change

The board of a Westchester County residential tower once branded for former President Donald Trump announced that the property's new name has officially taken effect.

The former Trump Tower City Center in White Plains is now named The Tower at City Place, representatives for the property announced on Thursday, June 9.

The 35-story property is located at 10 City Place and is comprised of 212 residences.

According to the announcement, the rebranding was spearheaded by board member Brian Price and the building's branding committee.

“This revitalization was an owner-led effort,” Board President Anthony Schembri said in the announcement. “It is not just about a new name but an identity that aligns with the atmosphere we have created here. We feel this evolution adds value, reflecting the personality of our community.”

