Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: 35 NY Counties Now Cleared To Have Hospitals Resume Elective Surgery
News

Former Ramapo Supervisor Set To Be Released From Federal Prison System

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Former Ramapo Supervisor Christopher St. Lawrence will be released from the prison system on Friday.
Former Ramapo Supervisor Christopher St. Lawrence will be released from the prison system on Friday. Photo Credit: Ramapo.org

Former Ramapo Town Supervisor Christopher St. Lawrence is due to be released after having been in the federal prison system for more than two years.

St. Lawrence, 69, was convicted of 20 counts of securities fraud and conspiracy on May 19, 2017, following a four-week trial in federal court in White Plains.

His release is scheduled for Friday, May 1.

His conviction was a first for securities fraud in connection with municipal bonds in a scheme to finance a baseball stadium.

St. Lawrence, who was supervisor from 2000 to May 2016, was sentenced to 30 months in a federal prison in Pennsylvania but served a little more than a year before he was moved to a halfway house in Brooklyn.

A spokeswoman for the Bureau of Prisons said St. Lawrence is currently under the management of the New York Residential Reentry Management (RRM) Office.

"His projected date of release from the custody of the BOP is 05-01-2020," she said.

The case centered on St. Lawrence's rigging of the town's financial books in order to receive lower rates on bonds to finance a $58 million baseball stadium in Pomona, a housing complex on Elm Street, and other town projects through the Ramapo Local Development Corp. He did not profit personally from the fraud.

In addition to his prison sentence, St. Lawrence was ordered to pay $75,000.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.