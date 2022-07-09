Contact Us
Former Hudson Valley Public Defender Sentenced For Brutally Beating Ex-Girlfriend

Michael Mashburn
Former Greene County public defender Anthony Pastel was sentenced to seven years in prison Friday, July 8, after pleading guilty to brutally beating his ex-girlfriend.
A man who once defended New York residents against criminal charges is heading to prison for brutally beating his ex-girlfriend.

Former Greene County assistant public defender Anthony Pastel was sentenced Friday, July 8, to seven years behind bars, the maximum sentence possible.

It followed his guilty plea to felony assault charges stemming from an attack in the village of Athens in August 2020 that left his victim with multiple injuries, including a fractured skull and bleeding in her brain, according to the Greene County DA's office. 

The victim spent eight days recovering at Albany Medical Center and had to undergo additional therapy, prosecutors said.

She attended Friday’s sentencing hearing and read a victim impact statement describing the attack in detail.

Greene County Judge Debra Young commended Pastel for taking steps to address his alcohol and mental health issues, but said that he should have sought help before it escalated to violence.

In addition to his time behind bars, Pastel was ordered to complete two years of post-release supervision.

He was taken to the Greene County jail before being transferred into the custody of the New York State Department of Corrections & Community Supervision. 

Pastel was automatically disbarred and prohibited from holding a law license by the state Supreme Court following his guilty plea in March 2022.

