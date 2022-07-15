Former Hudson Valley Officer Sentenced For Deadly Crash

A former police officer from Westchester has been sentenced to three months in jail and five years of probation for a deadly crash that killed a local man.

Former Mount Vernon police officer Antoine Henrys, age 39, was sentenced on Friday, July 15 for a crash that killed a White Plains man, said Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah.

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family,” Rocah said. “We are disappointed that the court did not agree with our recommendation that a sentence of state prison be imposed to hold the defendant accountable for causing the victim’s death by his unquestionably dangerous driving.”

On Sept. 25, 2020, Henrys, of Mount Vernon, was speeding in excess of 120 mph northbound on the Hutchinson River Parkway near Lincoln Avenue in Mount Vernon, said the DA's Office.

He struck the rear of a vehicle, which caused the driver to lose control and hit the motorcycle 52-year-old John Osario was driving, they added.

The impact resulted in the victim’s body being thrown into the southbound lanes of the Hutchinson River Parkway, where he was struck by multiple cars and killed, the DA's Office said.

Henrys pled guilty on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, to a manslaughter charge.

He resigned from the Mount Vernon Police Department in April.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.