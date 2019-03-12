Former DEP Cop Admits To Selling 'Ghost Guns' In Rockland, Orange Counties

A former DEP cop pleaded guilty to selling a weapon to a motorcycle gang member who was involved with a large drug operation in Orange and Rockland counties.

Ulster County resident Gregg Marinelli, 38, of Plattekill, a former sergeant with the New York City Department of Environmental Protection Police, pleaded guilty on Monday, Dec. 2, to criminal possession of a weapon and hindering prosecution in connection with having sold the “ghost” gun with no serial numbers, said the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Marinelli admitted to selling the gun to an outlaw motorcycle club member, Paul Smith, who was also a lieutenant with the City of Middletown Fire Department.

Marinelli also admitted telling Smith he was the target of a police investigation, the DA's Office said.

At the time he pleaded guilty, Marinelli admitted that sometime between June 15, 2018, and September 30, 2018, he sold a pistol, which resembled a semi-automatic Glock pistol, to Smith.

Smith had been a central figure in a New York State Police enforcement operation dubbed “Operation Bread, White, and Blues” which concentrated on members and associates of self-professed “outlaw” motorcycle clubs trafficking cocaine and others who were selling pills.

Marinelli was accused of manufacturing dozens of handguns and assault rifles, including at least one fully automatic assault rifle, and selling them.

Officials said Marinelli assembled the guns in his Plattekill home and sold them to others, including members of outlaw motorcycle groups and those with criminal convictions, sometimes delivering the illegal weapon using his marked police car.

The plea agreement calls for Marinelli to be sentenced to 10 years in state prison and a concurrent term of one to four years in prison for the hindering prosecution charge.

He is scheduled to appear in Orange County Court on April 6, 2020.

