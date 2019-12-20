Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

Former Area HS, College Football Standout Killed In Shooting

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Lance McDowdell
Lance McDowdell Photo Credit: Arizona Rattlers

A former Westchester high school football standout who was a two-time junior college all-American at Nassau Community College killed in a shooting in Phoenix.

Lance McDowdell, 25, a member of the Arizona Rattlers professional indoor football team, was found with a gunshot wound in the driveway of a Phoenix apartment complex on Friday morning, Dec. 20 before being rushed to a local hospital, where he died.

No motive for the shooting has been established yet and no suspect or suspects have been identified.

"Lance represented the Rattlers organization with pride and dedication, and we send our condolences to his family during this time," according to a statement issued by the Rattlers organization. "Due to this being an ongoing criminal investigation, the Rattlers will respect the investigation and will not have any further comments until the investigation is completed."

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound McDowdell, who starred at Mount Vernon High School, played defensive tackle for both Nassau Community College and then the University of Central Florida.

McDowdell also played basketball and was an all-state selection his senior year at the Biondi School in Yonkers. He played football at Mount Vernon High School because Biondi did not have a football program.

He was recruited by Alabama, Auburn, Boston College, Georgia, Miami, Nebraska, Syracuse, Tennessee and USC while in high school.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.