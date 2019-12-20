Contact Us
Car Dealership Manager Abducted, Raped Incapacitated Woman In Ramapo, Prosecutor Says
Ford Recalls 600,000 Cars After 15 Crashes

Ford is recalling more than 600,000 vehicles after 15 reported crashes involving brake issues. Photo Credit: Cleveland Police

Ford Motor announced that it is recalling more than 600,000 older model vehicles that have a brake issue that has led to 15 reported crashes nationwide.

The safety recall includes 600,166 Ford Fusion, Mercury Milan and Lincoln MKZ sedans from produced between 2006 and 2010 that were built at Ford’s Hermosillo Assembly Plant in Mexico between Feb. 22, 2006, and July 15, 2009.

Ford says a valve that is normally closed inside the hydraulic control unit may get stuck in the open position or be slow to close, which could make it harder to engage the brakes and increase the risk of a crash.

As of Friday, Dec. 20, Ford said that it has been made aware of 15 crashes that were a result of the brake issue, including two injuries.

According to Ford, dealers will inspect the hydraulic control unit for signs of the problem and replace it, if necessary. The dealers will pressure-flush the system with brake fluid and replace the reservoir cap with a new one.

