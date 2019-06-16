Contact Us
News

Force-On-Force Drills Will Be Held At Indian Point

Valerie Musson
Indian Point Energy Center to conduct series of force-on-force drills during the evening of Tuesday, June 18.
Indian Point Energy Center to conduct series of force-on-force drills during the evening of Tuesday, June 18. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A series of force-on-force drills will take place at Indian Point Energy Center in Buchanan, officials announced.

The security drills are being held by Buchanan-Entergy on Tuesday, June 18 and will use weapons that “simulate the sound of actual gunfire,” officials say.

Local law enforcement has been notified, however, during the evening, officials say those near the site may hear the sound of simulated gunfire while participants are carrying out the drills.

Entergy will use a technical innovation to carry out the drills. Referred to as “MILES” gear (‘Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement Systems’), the gear will involve the use of laser “bullets” as well as vests equipped with laser-detection equipment.

The MILES gear is intended to duplicate these effects, which includes the sound of live ammunition. It is commonly used for military and counter-terrorism training nationwide in order to make the simulation as realistic as possible without utilizing actual bullets.

Follow Indian Point Energy Center on Facebook for the latest updates.

