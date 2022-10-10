Flu Season is Already Widespread Across New York, Health Department Says

As cooler weather has moved in across New York state, cases of flu have already become widespread.

State health officials say the pesky, and sometimes deadly, virus is rapidly ramping up with 44 counties reporting flu cases in the first weeks of October.

Statewide, 596 cases of the flu have been confirmed, compared to only 150 in the same time period a year ago.

The regions reporting the highest number of cases include the New York City area, the Capital Region, and central New York with 57 percent of the confirmed flu cases being reported in those regions, the state Department of Health said.

Although the flu is not uncommon in October, the peak flu season usually runs from December through February, officials said.

"I urge all New Yorkers to protect themselves and their family and friends by getting a flu vaccine as soon as possible," New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said. "With the early and aggressive spread of influenza, the annual flu shot is the most effective protection against serious illness."

In addition to the flu vaccine, health officials are also pushing for residents to receive a COVID-19 bivalent booster at the same time.

Both COVID-19 and the flu are contagious respiratory illnesses that have similar symptoms, making it difficult to distinguish between the two viral infections.

The flu vaccine is available to those six months and older but as with COVID-19, those aged 65 years and older, people with certain chronic medical conditions, young children, and pregnant women are most in jeopardy of developing serious complications, which could require hospitalization and result in death.

Vaccines are available at local pharmacies and health clinics. To find a location near you, visit vaccines.gov.

