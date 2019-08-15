Five Accused Of Stealing $500K From Hudson Valley Stores In Fraud Ring

Five people are in police custody and are facing charges for their alleged roles in a retail fraud operation that stole more than $500,000 in merchandise from Westchester County stores.

Over the course of nearly six months, officials said that the group of five suspects allegedly used a machine to make fake credit cards for stores such as Marshalls and HomeGoods. They then used the cards to fraudulently purchase items before their deception was discovered.

The group reportedly would steal thousands of dollars at a time, including high-end clothing, electronics, and furniture.

This week, police investigators executed a search in Mount Vernon, which led to the arrest of Hassan Miller, 46, and Bronx resident Dawn Anderson, 48. Others implicated in the scheme were later arrested, including Stanley Awala, 45, of Queens, Asanimo Riesa, 37 and Peter Onogwu, 63, both from the Bronx.

Officials said that the five are facing multiple grand larceny charges, with more charges potentially forthcoming. The investigation into the fraud scheme is ongoing, and investigators are currently determining whether or not the scheme spread past Westchester.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.