First West Nile Positive Mosquitoes Of Summer Found In Rockland County

Rockland health officials are warning residents to take cover after receiving confirmation that the first pool, or group, of mosquitoes, have tested positive for West Nile Virus in the county this summer.

The infected mosquitoes were collected from a trap in the Town of Ramapo during the week of July 15th as part of the county's ongoing mosquito surveillance efforts. No human cases have been reported this season, said the county Department of Health.

"This is typically the time of the year we expect to see a rise in West Nile Virus activity and this positive mosquito pool confirms that," said Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert.

Most mosquitoes do not test positive for disease-causing viruses. However, a bite from a West Nile Virus -infected mosquito can cause serious illness, and in some cases, death, the health department said.

Although a person's chances of getting sick are small, those aged 50 and older are at highest risk for serious illness. Not everyone infected with West Nile Virus will become ill. However, West Nile can cause serious complications, including neurological diseases, and can also cause a milder flu-like illness, including fever, headache and body aches, nausea, and occasionally a skin rash and swollen lymph glands.

"Health Department mosquito control teams will continue to visit all known mosquito breeding sites, including sites near this positive mosquito pool. Larval control activities will continue throughout the summer," said Ruppert.

To learn more, call the Health Department at 845-364-3173.

