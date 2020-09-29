First Presidential Debate Tonight: When, Where To Watch

Tonight, Tuesday, Sept. 29, is the first presidential debate between incumbent Republican Donald Trump and Democrat challenger Joe Biden.

The debate will be held in Cleveland and Fox news program host Chris Wallace will be the moderator.

The event will begin at 9 p.m. and will last for about 90 minutes without commercial breaks.

Topics for tonight’s debate include the Supreme Court, COVID-19, economy, race and violence in America, and election integrity, according to the Commission on Presidential Debates.

There are two other debates scheduled for Oct. 15 and 22. On Oct. 7, the vice-presidential candidates will debate each other.

You can watch the debate on CNN, ABC, FOX, CBS, NBC, PBS, C-SPAN. Many of these organizations will also stream the debate online, on social media, and on the radio.

