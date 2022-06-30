First Monkeypox Case Reported In Rockland

A Hudson Valley resident has tested positive for monkeypox, bringing the number of cases in the region to five.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert announced on Wednesday, June 29 that a county resident has been diagnosed with the orthopoxvirus, better known as the monkeypox.

The confirmed case is limited to one person who has not had any contact with anyone locally and poses no risk to county residents, officials said.

As of Tuesday, June 28, a total of 61 confirmed cases have been identified in the state including 55 in New York City, four in Westchester County, and one in Sullivan County.

Monkeypox is a rare viral illness that does not usually cause serious illness but may result in hospitalization or death, health officials said,

Cases in this outbreak have involved a rash (often in the genital and peri-anal regions), and may also include other symptoms such as fever, swollen lymph nodes, and pain when swallowing, before or after the rash appears. Most infections last two to four weeks, the CDC reports.

"Following measles and COVID-19, I want to assure residents that our Department of Health is well prepared to track and manage this situation and respond accordingly," said Day.

County residents can learn more about Monkeypox at the state Department of Health's website at health.ny.gov/monkeypox.

