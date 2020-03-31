First COVID-19 Related Death Reported In Sullivan County

Sullivan County health officials confirmed the first death related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county while showcasing a dashboard that allows residents to track the number of cases.

Public Health Director Nancy McGraw said on Monday, March 30, the county has 106 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with one death.

The death reportedly occurred "recently," McGraw said. But did not offer other information, including the age or whether the person had pre-existing conditions.

County officials are presenting daily updates on an online dashboard , as well as news conferences that are available to view via the same page.

During Monday's update, McGraw encouraged residents to continue social distancing and to stay home if feasible.

Officials, including the sheriff, city manager, emergency management, etc., also meet daily to monitor any new updates in the county.

To view press releases and the dashboard, visit www.sullivanny.us/departments/publichealth/coronavirus.

