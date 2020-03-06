First Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Reported In Rockland, Cuomo Says

There have been 11 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York State - including the first ones in Rockland County - bringing the total to 33 statewide.

New York Gov Andrew Cuomo provided the update Friday afternoon, March 6 at a news briefing in Albany.

The two cases involving Rockland both involve people who worked the Westchester wedding the 50-year-old New Rochelle lawyer attended at Young Israel of New Rochelle. One of the new positive cases was in New York City and the rest were all in Westchester.

A total of 27 of the 33 COVID-19 virus cases involve Westchester residents and 29 are related to the first case involving the New Rochelle man, and now including the two Rockland residents.

Cuomo said that there are now 4,000 New Yorkers under “precautionary quarantine,” including 1,000 in Westchester, six in Rockland, and three each in Dutchess and Ulster counties. Statewide, there are 44 “mandatory quarantines,” including 33 in Westchester.

As of March 6, there have been 100,776 confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide, leading to 3,412 deaths. There have been 237 positive tests in the United States.

“The way we’re looking at it now, is that it’s community spread,” New York State Department of Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said. “Whether it deals with a school, or an office, or family, but this is why we have to go and backtrack to see who they’ve had contact with.”

Cuomo reiterated that 80 percent of coronavirus cases will self resolve, and less than 20 percent will require hospitalization.

“I’m not urging calm. I’m urging reality,” the governor said. “I’m urging a factual response as opposed to an emotional response. I’m urging that people understand the information and not the hype. We have more people in this country dying from the flu than we have dying from coronavirus.”

Earlier this week, New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson said "together with other city officials, I have been and will remain in constant communication with county and state leaders, who have primary responsibility for public health matters, and we will assist and support their efforts in any appropriate and constructive fashion.

"This will be a very significant challenge for our community. Already hundreds of residents, chiefly members of the congregation of Young Israel of New Rochelle, have been quarantined as a precautionary measure to limit the spread of the virus.

"At a minimum, this will be a deeply distressing and disruptive experience for the families affected. Investigation of potential avenues of exposure is ongoing and additional directives may follow as needed."

