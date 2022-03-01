Firefighter From Region Dies At 22

A volunteer firefighter from the area has died unexpectedly while at work.

Sullivan County resident Aaron Michael Terpstra, age 22, of Kenoza Lake died on Wednesday, Feb. 23 while at work as a foreman for NG Gilbert, said his obituary.

An Orange County native, Terpstra was born in 1999 in Middletown to Kim and Jim Terpstra Jr. and graduated from Sullivan West Central School in 2017.

In addition to his work as a line foreman, Terpstra was a member of the White Lake Fire Company.

"This is a devastating loss to his family and to our firefighting family," the fire company said. "Aaron had his whole life ahead of him and it was certainly a bright one. We will be grieving this loss for a long time to come."

In addition to his work and firefighting, his obituary said Terpstra enjoyed the outdoors, anything with a motor, hunting, fishing, shooting, and enjoyed hiking with his three dogs, Alley, Malloy, and Kamiko.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Taylor Gulley Terpstra, his brother James Terpstra; sister Erika Terpstra; paternal grandmother Nellie from Goshen, and his maternal grandmother Iona Nucifora from Tennesee.

He is predeceased by sister Jessica Terpstra and his brother-in-law Martin Gulley, as well as his grandfather James Terpstra Sr.

Family and friends may attend a viewing on Thursday, March 3 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home at 5068 NY-52 Jeffersonville.

A celebration of life will be Friday, March 4 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the White Lake Firehouse in White Lake.

This will be a dish to pass event. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to White Lake Fire Department.

