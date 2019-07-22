Fire Risk Leads To Recall Of Half-Million Volvo Models

Volvo is recalling more than a half-million vehicles worldwide due to a faulty engine component that could potentially result in a fire.

The Swedish automaker announced that it is recalling 507,000 vehicles after the company determined during an internal investigation that officials "have identified that in very rare cases the plastic engine intake manifold may melt and deform.”

“In the very worst case, there is a possibility that a localized engine bay fire may occur,” it said. When asked to provide details of the potential financial impact, Stefan Elfstrom, a spokesman for Volvo Cars, said, “We don’t comment on the cost.” The company is keen to fix the faulty vehicles as fast as possible and customers won’t incur any costs related to addressing the error, he said.

The cars being recalled were produced between 2014 and 2019 and have a two-liter, four-cylinder diesel engine, Volvo Cars said in a statement. The affected models are the S60, S80, S90, V40, V60, V70, V90, XC60 and XC90. While the company has no reports of accidents or personal injuries.

All customers will receive a letter asking them to contact their local retailer for corrective action, Volvo officials noted.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.