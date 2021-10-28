Final New York Firefighters Return From Battling Wildfires In Oregon, California

The final four New York State wildland firefighters who were battling blazes in Oregon and California have returned home after completing their two-week assignments.

The four firefighters are all Department of Environmental Conservation forest rangers, according to an announcement from Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Hochul said Ranger Bryan Gallagher, who is from Suffolk County, was a facility unit leader at the Dixie Fire in California.

Ranger Charles Kabrehl, of Warren County, also worked at the Dixie Fire as a task force leader.

Ranger Joseph Hess, from Saratoga County, worked as a receiving distribution manager at the Windy Fire in California.

Ranger Jeremy Oldroyd, of Chenango County, served as a task force leader at the Rough Patch Complex Fire in Oregon.

"Climate change has led to a summer of destructive wildfires that are still tearing through communities all across the country," Hochul said in a statement. "New York's brave wildland firefighters are always ready to help protect people and property no matter how dangerous the situation, and I am so thankful for their efforts to make a difference among seemingly insurmountable odds.

"As New York's teams are back home safe and sound, we continue to send our support and prayers to all those still on the wildfires' front lines."

The state deployed a total of 47 wildland firefighters to help battle the fires across other states this year.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.