Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Latest Hudson Valley Three-Day Positive Testing Rate, New Cases By County
News

FDA Recalls Drug That May Contain High Levels Of Cancer-Causing Agent

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
Con artists are calling and emailing Amazon users and attempting to obtain their log in information and credit card number by posing as Amazon employees.
Con artists are calling and emailing Amazon users and attempting to obtain their log in information and credit card number by posing as Amazon employees. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Con artists are calling and emailing Amazon users and attempting to obtain their log in information and credit card number by posing as Amazon employees. 

According to the Better Business Bureau, victims are met with a recorded message claiming to be from Amazon, notifying them of problems with their Amazon account ranging from supposed fraudulent charges on Amazon Prime cards to damaged packages to unfulfilled orders that the victim never placed. 

The callers are reportedly using phone numbers of reputable organizations--like the Better Business Bureau--to lend them credibility.

Amazon will never ask you to disclose personal information, like your tax ID, bank account number or credit card information.

The BBB warns residents to never pay callers via wire transfer, CashApp or any type of prepaid debit card.

Amazon users can report suspicious emails, phone calls, SMS messages, or webpages here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.