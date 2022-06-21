Father, Daughter Wanted In Girl Scout Cookie Scam Targeting Local NY Residents

Police in New York are reporting they have received at least 11 complaints from residents who said they gave to buy Girl Scouts cookies that were never delivered.

The incidents on Long Island were reported to Suffolk County Police between Saturday, June 18, and Monday, June 20, the department said.

Police say the alleged cookie scam took place in the following communities: Lake Ronkonkoma, Bohemia, and Patchogue, to Shirley to Mastic.

The money was given to a man who accompanied a young girl during some of the incidents, and in others, the girl was alone, police said.

Police added that more than half of the reports were made for documentation purposes only.

"Our Product Sales Department will provide cookies to anybody who placed a bogus order -- because nothing is more disappointing than not getting your Girl Scout cookies!" the Girl Scouts Council of Suffolk County added.

The council is working with the police and encourages anyone who believes they are a victim to contact the police department and file a report.

"The Girl Scout Council of Suffolk County was saddened to learn that somebody would use the inherent goodwill of the Girl Scouts to take money from their neighbors under false pretenses," the council added.

Police are investigating the incidents to determine if they are connected. If anyone believes they may have been a victim, call 631-852-COPS.

