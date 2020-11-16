Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Popular Area Diner Temporarily Closes After Employee Tests Positive
News

Fast-Moving Storm Knocks Out Power To Thousands, Topples Trees In Area

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The outage map from Central Hudson as of 9:35 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16.
The outage map from Central Hudson as of 9:35 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16. Photo Credit: Central Hudson

Thousands were left without power in the Hudson Valley overnight as storms rocked the region, toppling trees, downing power lines and prompting a tornado warning from the National Weather Service.

Storms caused devastating damage on Sunday, Nov. 15, bringing wind gusts of upwards of 50 mph, leaving hundreds still waiting to turn the lights back on as of Monday, Nov. 16, according to utility companies in the Hudson Valley.

The fast-moving storm led to more than 20,000 residents in the Hudson Valley being left in the dark for hours as utility crews worked to restore power in the area, with complete restoration expected no later than 11 p.m. on Monday night.

According to Central Hudson, as of 9:35 a.m. on Monday morning, there was still 1,224 customers in Orange County without power, along with 1,186 in Dutchess, 530 in Ulster County, 12 in Putnam County, and three in Sullivan County.

NYSEG was still working to restore power to 329 customers in Dutchess, 98 in Putnam, 28 in Ulster, and 44 in Sullivan.

Orange & Rockland Utilities were still working to repair 23 outages that were left 45 of their 302,880 customers out of service.

"We thank our customers for their patience as we repair storm damage and restore electric service,” Ryan Hawthorne, Central Hudson’s Assistant Vice President of Electric Engineering and Operations said in a statement.. In this current environment, Central Hudson electric line crews and support staff are practicing social distancing to keep utility workers and the public safe.

“We realize many of our customers are at home and rely on electric service for work, school and essential services, and we are committed to completing restoration as quickly and safely as possible.” 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.