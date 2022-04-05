Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Clarkstown Daily Voice

Family Of Missing NY Woman Offers $50K Reward For Her Return

Kathy Reakes
Meghan A. Marohn
Meghan A. Marohn Photo Credit: FindMeg.com/PeterNagel

The family of a missing upstate New York woman are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to her return after her vehicle was found in Western Massachusetts.

Albany County resident Meghan A. Marohn, age 42, of Delmar, hasn't been seen since Sunday, March 27.

Her vehicle, a black 2017 Subaru Impreza, was found in Berkshire County in the town of Lee parked on Church Street at Longcope Park, a heavily wooded hiking area in south Lee, said the state police.

Marohn is described as being about 5-foot-6, 120 pounds with red hair and green eyes, state police said.

Since her disappearance state and local police have been conducting large searches in the area where her vehicle was located.

Marohn's brother, Peter Nagel, told the Daily Voice the family is offering the reward in hopes that someone who knows something about her disappearance will step forward. 

"Right now we are letting the police do their work with the searches, Nagel said.

The family has also set up a website to alert the public to her disappearance.

"We are using every tool to bring her home," he said. 

If anyone sees Marohn they are asked to call 911 immediately.

