Family From Region Says Video Shows Young Boy Wasn’t Set On Fire By Bullies

The mother of a Fairfield County child accused of deliberately setting his 6-year-old neighbor on fire claims a newly released video proves her son is innocent and wants the family punished.

Dominick Krankall, age 6, was burned around 4 p.m., Sunday, April 24 in Bridgeport, the Bridgeport Police said.

The incident happened when a group of four boys were playing with gasoline and a ball, police said.

After the incident, Dominick's mother claimed her son was burned by a "bully" who kicked the flaming ball at him causing injuries to his face and hands.

Now, the mother of the alleged "bully," is telling the New York Post that a newly surfaced video shows her son was not a bully and that Dominick was kicking the burning ball when he was burned.

Laura Giacobbe, in an interview with The Post on Tuesday, June 21, called on Bridgeport Police to arrest Dominick's mother for allegedly lying about the incident and putting her son “through hell.”

Bridgeport Police said in a release that an investigation to date has found that no one targeted Dominick during the incident.

"At this juncture in the investigation, Bridgeport Police and Fire have reviewed known video portraying portions of the actual incident," said Scott Appleby, director of emergency management for the city. "The video footage recorded four children (ages six, seven, eight, and eleven) playing together in the rear yard of the residence.

"At least three of the children (ages 6, 7, and 8) were observed playing with fire and gasoline. There is nothing on the video portraying any of the children deliberately injuring the other."

But, Appley added, the investigation is ongoing at this time.

Giacobbe told the Post her son has lived through threats and bullying himself since the incident and is afraid.

She wants Dominick's mother, Maria Rua, to be charged for lying to the police about what happened and for getting more than $600,000 from a GoFundMe account to allow the family to move from the area.

She's also angry that the child received a parade from police and fire officials and a day at Yankee Stadium to visit his heroes, while her child is being branded a bully.

Appleby said the investigation is ongoing and a final determination has not been made.

"The investigation is ongoing with additional interviews to be conducted," he said. "The six-year-old child has been treated at an area hospital and released. The entire first responder community are praying for his ongoing recovery and our continued thoughts and prayers are with all involved at this time."

Giacobbe says her former neighbor is a liar and told the Post she used her child to get money.

Maria Rua told the Post she stands by the story of bullying and said her neighbor is lying.

A GoFundMe spokeswoman told the Post the fund account " is “within GoFundMe Terms of Service at this time.”

Meanwhile, Bridgeport police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the case officer, Detective Kateema Riettie, at 203-581-5253 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

Click here to read the entire New York Post story.

