Fake Fudge? Area Woman Files Suit Saying Brand Of Covered Pretzels Aren't The Real Deal

A New York woman who knows her stuff when it comes to fudge is suing a manufacturer of fudge-covered pretzels, claiming it's not the real deal.

Dutchess County resident Jessica Spurck of Poughkeepsie filed the 17--page class-action suit after looking at the ingredients of Flipz white fudge-covered pretzels and found that the company which makes the popular snack, Demet's Candy Company, provided "false, deceptive and misleading" information on its packaging, the suit said.

The big issue here is not how the snack taste, it's the description of the ingredients which show that it can't be fudge because it doesn't contain milk fat, which is usually in butter, which is in every fudge recipe known to man.

Without milk fat, the suit says, it's fraudulent to call the coating fudge.

The lawsuit points to a recipe for "Vassar Fudge," which was developed in 1896 -- fudge is said to have originated at the college -- as proof.

The ingredients for the Vassar fudge call for "two cups of sugar, one cup of milk and a piece of butter one-half the size of an egg."

Flipz does not contain butter, but instead, vegetable oil, therefore, the lawsuit says, the snack can't be legally called fudge.

The suit is asking for monetary damages and asking the company to change the name of the product.

Who knows, maybe Flipz will soon be called pretzels with a sweet chocolate coating.

