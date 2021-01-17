Fairfield County Woman Arrested For Impersonating Officer, Fleeing Police At Capitol Checkpoint

A Connecticut woman has been accused of impersonating a police officer at a Capitol security checkpoint put in place for the Presidential Inauguration.

At approximately 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16, United States Capitol Police officers stopped the woman at First Street and Columbus Circle, NE, at the checkpoint.

The woman presented what was identified as a military challenge coin, and stated that she was a law enforcement officer, according to Capitol Police.

Metro DC Police reported that the woman also said she was “a part of the presidential cabinet."

As the USCP officers questioned the woman, she drove off in the vehicle, and again was stopped at 50 Massachusetts Avenue.

She was placed under arrest and was charged with false impersonation of a law enforcement officer, failure to obey an officer, and fleeing a law enforcement officer.

She was transported to the D.C. Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program (CPEP) for evaluation, and was later processed at USCP Headquarters and transported to D.C. Central Cell Block.

The woman was identified by WUSA-TV in Washington, DC as Linda MaGovern, age 63, of Stratford, Connecticut,

The woman has been identified as 63-year-old Linda Magovern, of Stratford, in Fairfield County, according to WUSA-TV in Washington.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.