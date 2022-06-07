Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Rockland Duo Sentenced For Violent Beating, Carjacking
News

Expect Delays: Resurfacing On Rockland Roadway To Span Three Days

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Filors Lane in Stony Point
Filors Lane in Stony Point Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Officials have advised motorists in Rockland County to expect delays due to the planned resurfacing of a stretch of road.

The Rockland County Highway Department plans to resurface Filors Lane from Hammond Road to Central Highway in Stony Point, Rockland County officials announced. 

The resurfacing is set to take place from Thursday, July 7, through Saturday, July 9, officials said. 

Motorists should plan to take alternate routes, the department said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.