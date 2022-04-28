Expect Delays: Officials Announce Upcoming Closures On Stretch Of Saw Mill River Parkway

State officials are advising motorists to expect delays as a stretch of the Saw Mill River Parkway is set to close nightly in both directions to facilitate construction work.

The New York State Department of Transportation made an announcement on Thursday, April 28, that the parkway will be closed between Exit 12 (Farragut Parkway) in Hastings-on-Hudson and Exit 17 (Ashford Avenue) in Dobbs Ferry.

The closures will take place each night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Monday, May 2, through Thursday, May 5.

Officials said the closures are needed to facilitate work on the Ravensdale Avenue bridge project over the parkway.

The department of transportation said the following detours will be in place:

Saw Mill River Parkway southbound will detour to Exit 17 (Ashford Avenue) westbound, to Broadway southbound, to Farragut Avenue eastbound, to Farragut Parkway southbound, and to the Saw Mill River Parkway at Exit 12 (Farragut Parkway)

Saw Mill River Parkway northbound will detour to Exit 11 (Tompkins Avenue) eastbound, to State Route 9A (Saw Mill River Road) northbound, to Lawrence Street westbound, and to the Saw Mill River Parkway at Exit 17

