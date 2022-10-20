Expect Delays: Closures Announced For Stretch Of Route 9W In Rockland County

Officials are alerting Hudson Valley motorists about upcoming road closures on a stretch of State Route 9W.

Rockland County motorists should plan for the roadway to close in both directions between Shadyside Avenue and Hickey Street in Orangetown, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

According to the announcement, the closures will take place between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. on the following dates:

Saturday, Oct. 22

Saturday, Oct. 29

Saturday, Nov. 5

Saturday, Nov. 12

Officials said the closures will be implemented for roadway repairs.

"Motorists should anticipate delays and follow the posted detour utilizing State Route 59, State Route 303 and State Route 340," officials said. "Local residents will be able to access their properties."

