Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Man Charged With Promoting Sexual Performance By Child ID'd As Son Of Ex-Hudson Valley Sheriff
News

Expect Delays: 2 Lanes To Be Closed During Daytime Roadwork On I-684

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Roadwork on I-684
Roadwork on I-684 Photo Credit: Daily Voice

Motorists should expect delays during daytime double-lane closures on a busy stretch of I-684.

The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists to expect two lanes to close along the roadway southbound, between Exit 3 (Route 22) and Exit 2 (Route 120) in the Town of New Castle, on Monday, Aug. 22, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., :to facilitate construction activities, weather permitting."

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones, the DOT said, noting that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. 

"Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license," the DOT said.

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.