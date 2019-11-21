Ex-Teacher Accused Of Sexual Contact With Student Now Charged With Rape

A former teacher already accused of having sexual contact with a student in Westchester during school hours has turned himself in to police in White Plains to face new charges that he raped a minor.

John Fraioli, 35, of White Plains, a former teacher at New Rochelle High School, was arrested last month and charged with a felony count of third-degree criminal sexual act after allegedly having inappropriate contact with a 15-year-old student earlier this year.

This week, he is expected to be arraigned in White Plains City Court and charged with five counts of third-degree rape and five counts of criminal sexual act, all felonies. No other information was initially released.

A temporary order of protection was also issued on behalf of the student who allegedly had sexual contact with Fraioli. He had been released on a $50,000 bond before turning himself into police custody in White Plains.

Fraioli was arraigned and charged with criminal sexual act on Monday, Oct. 28. He is scheduled to return to court to answer that charge on Monday, Dec. 11. He resigned from the New Rochelle School District effective as of June 30. District officials said they were unaware of the accusations at the time of his resignation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.