Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Lockdown Of Schools In West Nyack Lifted Following 'Suspicious Incident'
News

Ex-Teacher Accused Of Sexual Contact With Student Now Charged With Rape

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
John Fraioli
John Fraioli Photo Credit: Westchester County DA

A former teacher already accused of having sexual contact with a student in Westchester during school hours has turned himself in to police in White Plains to face new charges that he raped a minor.

John Fraioli, 35, of White Plains, a former teacher at New Rochelle High School, was arrested last month and charged with a felony count of third-degree criminal sexual act after allegedly having inappropriate contact with a 15-year-old student earlier this year.

This week, he is expected to be arraigned in White Plains City Court and charged with five counts of third-degree rape and five counts of criminal sexual act, all felonies. No other information was initially released.

A temporary order of protection was also issued on behalf of the student who allegedly had sexual contact with Fraioli. He had been released on a $50,000 bond before turning himself into police custody in White Plains.

Fraioli was arraigned and charged with criminal sexual act on Monday, Oct. 28. He is scheduled to return to court to answer that charge on Monday, Dec. 11. He resigned from the New Rochelle School District effective as of June 30. District officials said they were unaware of the accusations at the time of his resignation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.