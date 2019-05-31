Contact Us
Ex-Substitute Teacher In Area Charged With Rape Of Student

Kathy Reakes
Mott Hall Community School
Mott Hall Community School Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A middle school teacher who worked as a substitute in the Hudson Valley, has been charged with allegedly raping a 13-year-old student.

Jonathan Pol, 28, a teacher at the Mott Hall Community School in the Bronx, was arrested at 3:15 p.m., Wednesday, May 29, and charged with rape, said the New York City Police Department.

Pol reportedly worked as a substitute at numerous area schools including in the Arlington, Pawling, and Dover districts, between 2015 and 2017, the Poughkeepsie Journal said.

Police sources told the New York Post that Pol allegedly met the young girl after class on two occasions and drove her in his blue Kia Sedan to a secluded area where the rape allegedly took place.

On Tuesday night, the Post said Pol was found threatening to jump from a divide on I-95. The rape allegations were reported later that evening and he was arrested at Jacobi Hospital.

Locally, the Journal said a letter was sent home to parents in the Arlington and Pawling school districts regarding the former teacher. However, there are no reported complaints made against Pol in the area.

