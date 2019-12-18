Ex-Rockland Teacher Convicted Of Endangering Welfare Of Child, Harassment

A former special education teacher at a Rockland County elementary school has been found guilty of endangering the welfare of a child and harassment.

Yessenia Vasquez, 46, of West Haverstraw, was convicted after trial on Tuesday, Dec. 17, said Rockland County Acting District Attorney Kevin Gilleece.

Vasquez was a special education teacher at Stony Point Elementary School and taught a group of special needs children.

During the school year 2016-2017, Vasquez used her foot to lift up a disabled 5-year-old’s head and pulled her head up using her ponytail several times, the DA's Office said.

Vasquez was previously convicted of harassment on April 17, for conduct directed at another disabled student at Stony Point Elementary School during the 2015-2016 school year, the office said.

She is facing up to one year in Rockland County Jail or three years of probation.

Vasquez is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb.18, 2020.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.