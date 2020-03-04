Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: 1,000 Who May Have Been Exposed To Coronavirus Are Quarantining In Westchester
News

Ex-Owner Of Hudson Valley Restaurants Accused Of Raping Minor

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Robert T. Bruno
Robert T. Bruno Photo Credit: Saugerties Police Department

A former restaurateur who owned a pair eateries in the Hudson Valley is facing charges for allegedly raping a minor.

An Ulster County grand jury charged Robert Bruno, 58, of Newburgh, in a seven-count indictment for allegedly repeatedly sexually abusing at least one minor, the DA’s Office announced. It is unclear how many victims he had.

Specifically, Bruno is charged with three counts of second-degree rape, and two counts each of third-degree rape and second-degree criminal sexual act.

Bruno was arrested in September last year by members of the Saugerties Police Department.

His arrest came following an investigation by Saugerties Police detectives and the Ulster County Family and Child Advocacy Center into reports that he had been having sexual intercourse with a minor.

Bruno - the former owner of Bruno's Pizza on U.S. Route 9W and Delicioso on Partition Street, both in Saugerties - is currently being held in the Albany County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.

He is also facing a rape and sexual abuse charge in Greene County.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.