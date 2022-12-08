Ex-NYPD Cop Sentenced For Murder Of 8-Year-Old Son

This story has been updated.

Michael Valva, a former New York City Police Department officer, was sentenced for murdering his 8-year-old son on Long Island.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Thursday, Dec. 8, that 45-year-old Michael Valva was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the death of his son, Thomas Valva.

Thomas died in January of 2020 from hypothermia after his father forced him to sleep in a freezing garage, prosecutors said.

Thomas' brother, Anthony, was also forced to spend the night in the garage with no heat, no bathroom access, no mattress, and no blankets, Tierney reported.

Evidence presented at the trial showed that the brothers had been forced to sleep in the garage for months before the incident, Tierney said.

On Friday, Nov. 4, after a six-week trial in Riverhead, a jury found Michael Valva guilty of second-degree murder and four counts of child endangerment.

"This case is heartbreaking, and it has been one of the toughest child abuse trials for our prosecutors, court personnel, and jurors," Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said at the time of the verdict. "No child should ever have to endure such evil acts."

Michael Valva's co-defendant and former fiancée 45-year-old Angela Pollina is also charged with second-degree murder and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, the DA's Office said.

Her trial is set for Tuesday, Feb. 21, the DA's Office reported.

