Ex-NY Restaurateur Mario Batali's Sexual Misconduct Trial Starts

The sexual misconduct trial of celebrity chef Mario Batali, who has run restaurants in New York and Connecticut -- in Westchester and Fairfield counties -- is underway in Massachusetts.

On Monday, May 9 in Boston, a woman testified that Batali, age 61, kissed and groped her while attempting to take a selfie at a Massachusetts restaurant after the chef waived his right to a jury.

Instead, a judge will decide Batali’s fate at the conclusion of the trial, where proceedings are expected to only take a few days.

It is alleged that Batali was potentially drunk at the time of the ill-fated selfie in 2017 leaving his 32-year-old accuser feeling "powerless and embarrassed," according to reports.

Batali has denied any wrongdoing and his lawyers have questioned his accuser’s credibility as she seeks unspecified damages for “emotional distress.”

The chef has pleaded not guilty, though he faces more than two years in prison if he is convicted and would be required to register as a sex offender.

Batali previously offered an apology following complaints of sexual harassment and misconduct from several women, prompting him to leave ABC’s “The Chew” unexpectedly before the show was canceled.

“I have made many mistakes and I am so very sorry that I have disappointed my friends, my family, my fans, and my team,” he said in a statement at the time. “My behavior was wrong and there are no excuses. I take full responsibility.”

