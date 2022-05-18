Ex-Director Indicted For Stealing $700K From Hudson Valley Company, DA Says

The former financial director of a Hudson Valley non-profit has been indicted after allegedly stealing more than $700,000 from the organization on behalf of herself and her husband, authorities announced.

Bronx resident Ingrid Aquino, age 31, the former Director of Finance of Hudson Valley Community Services in Northern Westchester, has been indicted for allegedly stealing the funds between 2017 and 2021.

Specifically, Aquino was indicted by a Westchester County grand jury for second-degree grand larceny, a felony. She was arraigned on Tuesday, May 17.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said that it is alleged that between November 2017 and September 2021, while serving as the Director of Finance for the non-profit in Hawthorne, Aquino wrote more than 150 checks from the organization that were payable to her and her husband.

Hudson Valley Community Services provides healthcare assistance to low-income clients living with a variety of chronic diseases. The organization operates a SNAP access and education program in the Hudson Valley, and has two van-based drug prevention programs, including the region's only syringe exchange program.

“HVCS’ mission is to promote prevention and wellness for all people, to encourage life-affirming decisions maximizing their quality of life, and to coordinate care for those living with complex health conditions,” according to the non-profit’s website.

“We envision a world where people live healthy lives and have access to the coordinated care they need.”

Aquino was arrested by investigators from the District Attorney’s Office on Monday, May 2, and the indictment was announced on Wednesday, May 18.

No return court date for Aquino has been announced.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.