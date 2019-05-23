Estranged Husband Of NYPD Officer Speaks Out About Murder-For-Hire Plot

The estranged husband of a New York City police officer arrested for allegedly hiring a hitman to kill him said he is "still in shock."

In a recent interview with "Good Morning America," Isaiah Carvalho Jr. said he' was struggling to believe what happened in his life, reported ABC 7 .

"To be honest, I can't believe it, I'm still in shock," he told "Good Morning America."

He went on to say that what finally convinced him that his wife, 34-year-old Nassau County resident Valerie Cincinelli, was attempting to have him killed was when the FBI staged his death, said ABC 7.

Cincinelli, of Oceanside, was arrested on Friday, May 17, for allegedly hiring a hitman to kill her Carvalho, as well as the daughter of her "Sugar Daddy" boyfriend, who she said "got in the way," of things, according to a criminal complaint filed in court.

The criminal complaint said Cincinelli gave her boyfriend $7,000 to allegedly hire a hitman to kill Carvalho and the 15-year-old girl.

Instead, the boyfriend, identified as John DiRubba, went to the feds and became an informant, secretly recording their conversation about the would-be hit.

On Monday, May 13, DiRubba told Cincinelli that the hitman was at her estranged husband’s place of work on Long Island, but she said he should be killed in “the hood” or “the ghetto” so “it would not look suspicious,” the court documents say.

On Friday, May 17, a Suffolk County detective who was working with the FBI went to Cincinelli’s home in Oceanside and told her that her husband, was dead, the court papers say.

The boyfriend then showed her a fake text message from the "hitman," that included a staged photo of her estranged husband "appearing dead in his car," the court documents said.

Cincinelli, a mother of two, was arrested shortly after. She is being held without bail.

Carvalho sued for divorce last year and the couple had a trial set for June, according to court records.

