Estranged Husband In Missing Mom Case Found Dead At Home, Sources Say

Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of missing Fairfield County mother of five Jennifer Farber Dulos, has been found dead at his Farmington, Connecticut home, according to multiple sources.

New Canaan Police said that Dulos was found unresponsive at his Farmington home on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Eyewitness News 3 is reporting that police and paramedics could be seen on the property of his Jefferson Crossing home and that Dulos is dead, according to police sources.

Sources told the news channel that Dulos committed suicide.

Paramedics were seen performing CPR on a man outside of his garage.

Farmington Police have not responded to request for information.

Dulos, who had been charged with the murder of his wife, was due in Stamford Superior Court around noon for a hearing regarding the stability of the insurance covering his $6 million bail.

Jennifer Dulos has been missing since Friday, May 24.

According to police arrest reports, officials believe that Dulos killed his wife when she returned home from dropping their five children off at school and then disposed of her body.

Dulos has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

