Engine Fire Risks, Braking Problem Leads To Recall Of 430K Hyundai Cars

Hyundai is recalling nearly 430,000 vehicles due to an issue that could lead to engine fires.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced that the automaker is recalling the vehicles because water can get into the antilock brake computer, causing an electrical short and possible engine fire.

The latest recall includes Elantra models produced between 2006 and 2011 and Elantra Touring vehicles produced between 2007 and 2011.

According to Hyundai, the electrical short can still cause a fire even when cars aren’t in operation. There have been three reports of fires and no injuries related to them.

In response, dealers will install a relay in the cars' main electrical junction box to prevent short circuits while the car is turned off. The recall is to start on Friday, April 3.

Last year , a half-million Hyundai and Kia vehicles were recalled for similar fire concerns.

Engine failure and fire problems with Hyundais and Kias have affected more than 6 million vehicles since 2015, according to the NHTSA. So far, Hyundai and Kia have recalled approximately 2.4 million vehicles to fix problems that can cause fires and engine failures.

