Eighth-Grader With BB Gun At School Charged In Hudson Valley

A Dutchess County middle school student has been arrested for allegedly bringing a BB gun to school despite enhanced procedures.

The student was charged on Thursday, March 10 at Poughkeepsie Middle School, said Irwin Goldberg, the public information officer for the Poughkeepsie School District.

"District officials are reviewing video and gathering facts via internal investigation to determine how the weapon may have gotten into the school," said Goldberg.

Any information will be shared with law enforcement, he added.

The student was not identified due to his age.

The standard process for students to gain entry into the school is for them to pass through a metal detector and for security personnel to check their bags, Goldberg said.

The district plans to pursue all legal remedies available in the handling of the student who allegedly violated local, state, and federal laws, he added.

"I am grateful the safety and security of the building were maintained and nobody in the school community experienced any harm and also for the diligence of the Poughkeepsie Middle School community for bringing the issue to the attention of administrators so the necessary steps could be taken to main a safe environment for our students and staff," said Superintendent Dr. Eric Rosser.

On Friday, March 11, the school added additional safety measures including:

All students passed through two layers of metal detectors.

Students' outwear and book bags were thoroughly checked.

Additional staff was used to help with the process.

A student safety assembly is scheduled for Friday.

Throughout the day all entry doors will be frequently checked.

Staff from the county Department of Community and Behavioral health were also on hand to offer on-site support to students in staff in need of emotional support.

The district recently received a $500,000 grant to improve security at area schools.

Last month, the middle and high schools were closed due to threats.

