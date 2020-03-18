Eight New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Rockland

A surge of cases in New York City marked more than 1,000 newly diagnosed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in New York State in the last 24 hours.

Of the new cases in New York, 69 percent were in New York City (695 new cases, increasing its total to 1,339). (See first image above.)

New York now has 2,382 cases, more than double the number of Washington state, which has the second-highest number with 538. (See second image above.)

NYC now accounts for 56 percent of New York's overall cases.

While there were 158 new cases in Westchester, increasing its total to 538 overall, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a late-morning news briefing in Albany on Wednesday, March 18, he sees the numbers stabilizing in the county now.

"Westchester was an anomaly," Cuomo said. "I think some of the things we did, such as the containment zone, were effective. I want to thank County Executive George Latimer for his help."

Long Island now has 299 total cases, with 52 new cases in Nassau County and 32 in Suffolk.

Orange County saw 17 new cases to bring its new overall total to 32.

With eight new cases, Rockland County now has 30 cases.

Dutchess County has 20 cases, four of which are new.

No new cases were reported in Putnam, Ulster or Sullivan counties.

